A hardworking 22-year-old black lady has gone viral on social media after showing off her properties

In an inspiring video on TikTok, she displayed her two luxury cars and a mansion which she built for herself

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many congratulating her for her remarkable achievements

A video of a 22-year-old woman identified as @bosschin on TikTok flaunting her two luxury cars and house has inspired many.

In the intriguing clip, she showed off the properties she already acquired for herself at a young age.

22-year-old lady flaunts her mansion and cars Photo credit: @bosschin/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She captioned it:

"At 22 years old with 3 kids (properties). Look at them, baby number 1 and baby number 2, baby number 3 is done soon house opening time."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video has sparked reactions from netizens with some praising her for her achievements at a young age, while others requested to know the source of her wealth.

Reactions as lady flaunts her properties at 22

@Soldierdon said:

“Wah kinda work u do.”

@luluOdwa reacted:

“And I'm 37 years and I have nothing. I mean nothing at all. I'm so happy for u nontombi.”

@Kxngkeverage said:

“I don’t know you personally and I’m so proud of you and admire your hard work.”

@lennns2 reacted:

“These things doesn't mean nothing in life with out God he make every possible without God.”

@Zoloh reacted:

“Congratulations baby girl.”

@sinfull_mn reacted:

“I hope that there will be a baby number 4.”

@Nez said:

“Goooo goodie, proud of you. Congratulations on your success.”

@NASH reacted:

“Saw your page and I feel more motivated than ever! Thank you I needed to see this.”

@LaShunda Moore reacted:

“Congratulations on your success.”

@f.w._.tassia said:

“The only baby I accept now.”

@Ashley commented:

“Keep it my friend I'm praying that God continue to guide along the way.”

@Kia reacted:

“When the rest of the generation worry bout wigs and bags. Proud of u girl.”

@Kxnkooly876 said:

“I really love this, from man to a woman I’m proud of you love, keep pushing forward. Guidance.”

@CORI said:

“U living my dream with that Gle.”

@ABDUL reacted:

“What work u Dey do.”

@morrisondavi02 reacted:

“Congrats babe I tap from ur blessings soonest than I expect by faith ijn amen and amen.”

@TD11_5 reacted:

“I'm happy for you Cc. Your parent's looked after your future bfr them selves. All the best again to the future.”

See the post below:

Lady flaunts small house her father built

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that despite facing criticisms from netizens, a beautiful lady has maintained that she is proud of her family. The lady took to her official TikTok account to share a video showing the houses her grandfather and father built.

While sharing the video, she encouraged everyone to take pride in whatever they have and not listen to 'haters'. The lady with the handle @helendemzy showed off the houses proudly and shamed those who trolled her family. Helen had been taunted by netizens on TikTok after sharing videos at her family's small compound.

However, according to her, she was very proud of her father’s house despite how it looked to outsiders. She said: “I’m sorry my dear, I make use of what I have, and all thanks to my late grandfather, your granddaughter is proud of you. To my lovely father, you tried dad, I and my siblings will do better than this. Let’s be proud of what we have and work hard for a better one,” she added.

Source: Legit.ng