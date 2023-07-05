A video shared via the popular app TikTok captures the transformation of a doting mother and her daughter

The photos which have since gone viral showed their growth after 30 years and netizens were impressed

Reacting to the photos, many netizens applauded the young-looking mother and gushed over her beauty

A mother and daughter have gone viral on social media after sharing their 30-year transition photos.

In the transformation photos shared via the TikTok app, the daughter recreated a photo of her mother carrying her as a baby, and 30 years later, they posed together looking like twins as her mother hasn't aged.

Transformation photos of mother and daughter after 30 years Photo credit: @mediagist/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

The photos sparked reactions from netizens who praised the duo for their beauty and resemblance.

The mother's youthful look left many amazed, with some speculating that she must have a secret to her ageless appearance.

Reactions as mum and daughter show off transformation in 30 years

lindsaychris12 said:

“Mama practically stopped ageing. She's gorgeous.”

emmacarr86 said:

“Who thought the first pic of the mum was YN.”

kenhmercy commented;

“It's like mommy put her age on hold for her beautiful baby girl to catch up with her.”

marvoronsave reacted:

“Mum's really beautiful.”

sirkickdrum said:

“Which one the mother?”

Swtmimi3 reacted:

“The mom didn't age at all.”

Ojhappiness reacted:

“The mother never aged.”

parky_crea said:

“No wonder she's so pretty... she got it from her mama.”

ify_taleweaver reacted:

“See fine Mama!”

ellagirlfebs said:

“Mum said copy and paste.”

bushfallersbaddie reacted:

“When did she age?...NEVER #trickquestion.”

foodplugjay reacted:

“Beautiful.”

Source: Legit.ng