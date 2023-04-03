This animal-related video shared on TikTok app has made netizens chuckle while watching the funny clip

A dog was given a deep teeth cleaning session by a smart little girl with some incredible animal care skill

The little girl took a medium-sized toothbrush and brushed the dog's teeth while sitting on the couch

Many children are animal whisperers. They can get animals to do anything without many struggles.

Some animals feel a great connection with little children and just go with the flow even if the situation is inconvenient.

Little girl brushes dog's teeth Photo credit: @remillards4

Source: TikTok

Brushing the teeth of a dog is usually a herculean task as the animal is often uncooperative and aggressive.

However, in this short video, a little girl was able to deep clean her dog's teeth without stress.

She was sitting on a couch with her dog's head on her lap. She had a medium-sized toothbrush with toothpaste which she used to brush her dog's teeth.

The smart child changed positions several times to brush the dog's teeth thoroughly. The awesome part was that the dog was cooperative with her and not giving her much stress.

The girl's mother saw the girl carrying out the impressive act and decided to record the moment.

Social media reactions

@briezn1 commented:

"The girl is busy again."

@PimpaRocx said:

"Certified Vet. youngest Vet in the world."

@246RichAuntie wrote:

"All I want to know who owns the toothbrush?"

@Untold commented:

"She's gifted to relate with animals. it's a good thing. animals too need love."

@Troyz256 exclaimed:

"This girl!"

@BECKRAM AFRICA (B.A.F) commented:

"And the dog stayed."

@MAMADEY 001 said:

"@Dunmuls✪✪✪ come and see dalia."

@Moen commented:

"The poor dog."

@winniekisakye426 commented:

"Now you know her future career."

@pingu a exclaimed:

"But this gal!"

@Yassy MeLIOnCrUsH commented:

"Ncoo she really loves her dog."

@Nalongo liz wrote:

"Everything's by force."

@kofoworola757 wrote:

"Whose toothbrush?"

@Big Meesh commented:

"Who's toothbrush?"

@Yasin the cents said:

"That they call deep cleaning."

@Shashaspart wrote:

"Her Animals has seen days banange."

@user385446201066 commented:

"Naye my cute angel Delilah."

@Gianah commented:

"Hope that dog is fine because the way she brushes her teeth".

@Swab Swab wrote:

"Naye all Delilah's animals hav seen problems."

@user8491284824926 said:

"That's her purpose help her work with animals as she grows."

@user6523071373388 exclaimed:

"This girl!"

@BarbraLiz12 wrote:

"banange this girl."

Watch the video shared by @remillards4 below:

