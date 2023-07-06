The owner of the jamb CBT centre where Mmesoma wrote her exams has spoken up about the trending controversy

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused by JAMB of manipulating her 362 score which wasn't visible in their portal

Speaking on the incident, the CBT centre owner advised Mmesoma to come clean so he can beg on her behalf

Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation and owner of the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centre where Mmesoma Ejikeme sat for her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has called on the candidate to explain the source of her result.

Chidoka said he would plead with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for leniency if Mmesoma comes clean with her result source.

Owner of Mmesoma Ejikeme's JAMB CBT centre speaks Photo credit: Osita Chidoka, Mmesoma Ejikeme/ Google Images

Chidoka raised concerns about the authenticity of her result after finding two discrepancies that raised his suspicion.

The first was that the name of the centre was not correctly stated on the JAMB portal. The second was that the result template used for the examination was different from the one used by JAMB in 2023.

Chidoka said that he gave Mmesoma the benefit of the doubt and waited for her to explain how she got the result, but her response was not satisfactory.

He praised JAMB for defending its integrity and suggested that INEC should follow JAMB's example by explaining the "technical glitch" the commission suffered in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ex-minister said:

"For Nmesoma, she should come clean and explain how she got that result and who led her down that path. If she does that, I will lend my voice to beg JAMB to note her age and show more leniency."

Mmesoma claimed that she scored 362, but JAMB insisted that her actual score is 249.

Chidoka added on Twitter:

"I observed two significant red flags when I saw her result online. First, since 2021, the JAMB portal stopped referring to our center as Thomas Chidoka Center for Human Development. The correct name on the JAMB portal and the Main Examination Slip is Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Center for Human Development).

"Due to the difference in our CAC registration details, JAMB insisted we change to Nkemefuna Foundation with Thomas Chidoka in a bracket as an identifier. We implemented the name change in 2021.

"As is to be expected, the Main Examination Slip bore the core name, Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Centre), but the result she presented had just Thomas Chidoka Centre without the prefix, Nkemefuna Foundation. This error raised my suspicion about the genuineness of the presented result.

"The second red flag was the result template. A cursory review of some of those who took the last examination at our center showed a different result slip template with the candidate's passport picture, JAMB watermarks, and no mention of the name of the examination center.

"I gave the young Nmesoma the benefit of the doubt and waited to see if she would explain how she got the result, which is obviously not the approved JAMB result template used in 2023. Without that explanation, I knew it was a fake result.

Our Center has been involved with the JAMB CBT examination since 2016, and I have come to trust the integrity of the JAMB online examination platform."

On Channels Television's Sunrise Daily programme, Mmesoma said she should not be blamed for the controversy.

"It's not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It's not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair," she said.

The House of Representatives has since criticized JAMB for withdrawing the candidate's result and banning her for three years, stating that the exam body acted unprofessionally in a matter involving a minor.

The House has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the matter and asked JAMB to stay in action until the green chamber concludes its investigation.

Source: Legit.ng