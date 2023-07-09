Former aviation minister Osita Chidoka has reaffirmed his willingness to plead for leniency on behalf of Mmesoma Ejikeme after she confessed to manipulating her UTME result

Chidoka emphasised the importance of considering Ejikeme's young age and urged for a focus on using this experience as a learning opportunity

Mmesoma, who scored 249 in the UTME 2023, manipulated her result and claimed she scored 362 to emerge as the best candidate

The former minister of aviation Osita Chidoka says his offer to beg the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for leniency on behalf of Mmesoma Ejikeme still stands.

The former minister, who owns the computer-based test (CBT) centre where Mmesoma sat for her examination, spoke after the young lady confessed to manipulating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

JAMB/UTME 2023: How Mmesoma Ejikeme manipulated her score

Ejikeme had claimed she scored 362 out of 400, which would have made the 19-year-old the best-performing candidate of the year.

However, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) faulted her claim, clarifying that the candidate scored 249.

It further noted that the template of the document bearing her purported result was discontinued in 2021. The exam body, therefore, rejected the result as “patently fake” and assured her that she would face prosecution.

In his earlier reaction, Chidoka believed the student manipulated her score and asked her to come clean, saying he was ready to beg JAMB.

“If she does that, I will lend my voice to beg JAMB to note her age and show more leniency,” he said.

My offer to beg JAMB still stands - Chidoka

In a statement released on Saturday, July 8, Chidoka restated his desire to intervene, saying, “My offer to plead with JAMB still stands and I will do so.”

The former minister also appealed that people remain mindful of her young age and work towards using the experience as a teaching moment, Channels TV reported.

“Castigating her will be counterproductive. I believe in justice and also in mercy and restoration,” he said.

“Anambra panel report vindicated the board,” JAMB reacts to Mmesoma Ejikeme’s confession

Meanwhile, JAMB has said the report of the probe panel set up by the Anambra state government to unravel the true state of Mmesoma’s UTME result has vindicated the board.

Reacting to Mmesoma's confession, JAMB disclosed that its position that the candidate forged the result has finally been confirmed by the panel.

The board said it would not relent in its efforts to sanitise the public examination sector.

