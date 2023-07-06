Osita Chidoka, the owner of the CBT centre where Mmesoma Ejikeme wrote her UTME, has come out to explain two red flags in her result

Chidoka, a former minister, said Mmesoma's UTME result has a different CBT centre name compared to his

He added that Ejikeme's UTME result template was different from other candidates who wrote their exams in the same centre

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has revealed two significant red flags in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Chidoka, who is the owner of the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centre where Mmesoma sat for her UTME exam in Obosi, Anambra state, said the first red flag was the name of the CBT centre on Mmesoma’s UTME result.

Osita Chidoka, owner of CBT centre where Mmesoma Ejikeme wrote JAMB exam says her UTME result has different centre name. Photo Credit: Osita Chidoka/JAMB

Source: Facebook

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle @osita_chidoka, he said the name of the CBT centre on the JAMB portal and the Main Examination Slip is Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Center for Human Development) while Mmesoma’s UTME result had just Thomas Chidoka Centre without the prefix, Nkemefuna Foundation.

He added that the second red flag was the UTME result template.

According to Chidoka, a quick review of some UTME candidates at the CBT centre showed a different result slip template with the candidate’s passport picture, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) watermarks, and no mention of the name of the examination center.

The former minister urged Mmesoma to come out clean and explain how she got the 362 score she has been parading for the past 2 months.

He promised to beg JAMB on her behalf if she exposes who led her into that path.

“Nmesoma should come clean and explain how she got that result and who led her down that path. If she does that, I will lend my voice to beg JAMB to note her age and show more leniency. A child her age deserves a second chance after she shows remorse and demonstrates that she has learnt the value of integrity.”

Source: Legit.ng