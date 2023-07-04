A Nigerian man has uncovered an application used in generating fake Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results

He used the application to create a fake 2023 UTME result for himself and amazed people as he showed it off

Some netizens gave it a try and joined in the conversation as the saga involving Mmesoma Ejikeme and JAMB continued to spark debates online

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

In the wake of JAMB's claim that Mmesoma Ejikeme's UTME result of 362 was dubious, a man has uncovered a fake result-generating app.

Facebook user, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, displayed the application named 'JambFun-Fake Jamb Result Maker', saying he found it on the Google Play Store.

The man used the app to create a fake UTME result for 2023. Photo Credit: Mazi Ejimofor Opara

Source: Facebook

With the application, the youth generated a fake result for himself like a candidate who took the 2023 UTME and stunned netizens with its outcome.

People also used the application in creating their own fake results and expressed shock at the outcomes they got.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mmesoma Ejikeme, at the center of the whole controversy, has maintained her innocence as regards the allegation of UTME result forgery.

Mmesoma Ejikeme's saga with JAMB sparks debate

Emeka Nwokeocha said:

"Please What happened to the QR code you scanned earlier? I am really interested to get the whole facts about the matter. Not to conclude hastily."

Harrison Madubueze said:

"This is exactly what JAMB should have done. I have continued to say it that JAMB failed to do due diligence."

Comr Victor Chinedu said:

"I said it yesterday, Schools and special centers that has taken over Anambra educational system should be worrisome to us. Failure in the end of jamb is a major contributor to this jamborees and scandals.

"The poor lady might not have idea of this at all. The school and jamb should be investigated thoroughly."

Gej Mgbenka Ifeanyi OkijaAmaka said:

"This is not even the problem.

"The big question is.

"Why did the QR Code matches someone else Jamb result?

"Who gave them access to Jamb QR code database?

"Jamb admitted they have abolished the old version abi their previous portal due to fraud, why didn't they made a press release and stop the website from working?

"A lot of questions."

Moses Akpan said:

"I don't think she forged her results herself. It may have been her teachers or parents. But it's now clear she knew she was parading a forged JAMB result."

Mmesoma Ejikeme challenges JAMB after being accused of result forgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mmesoma Ejikeme had challenged JAMB over her UTME result.

The pupil from the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, in Anambra State, said she was traumatised by the JAMB claim while unveiling the original result she printed from the examination board's portal.

On Sunday, July 2, Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson for JAMB, claimed in a statement that the student who was widely celebrated for scoring the highest mark of 362 in the just-concluded examination scored 249 in the UTME.

Source: Legit.ng