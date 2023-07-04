A new photo showing the common entrance examination result of Ejikeme Mmesoma has been sighted on Twitter

The photo shows that Mmesoma took her common entrance examination in 2017, and she scored 334

Some people have said the common entrance is a testament to the fact that Mmesoma is as intelligent as she claimed

A photo posted on Twitter shows Ejikeme Mmesoma's common entrance result sheet.

This is coming after the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB accused the girl of forging her result.

Ejikeme Mmesoma scored 334 in her common entrance. Photo credit: Twitter/@UchePOkoye.

Accoring to the examination body, Mmesoma manipulated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME result shortly after the original was released to her.

Mmesoma has, however, defended herself, saying she did not forge her result. Instead, she said the result she has was issued to her by JAMB.

She said she is a brilliant girl and that she has been taking the first position in class since her nursery school days.

Her common entrance examination result has now been made public, and it shows that she scored 334 in aggregate.

A photo of the result was posted on Twitter by @UchePOkoye, who insists that the girl is brilliant.

Nigerians react to Mmesoma's common entrance result sheet

@Halimat_45 said:

"There are more than 5 thousand brilliant pupils that wrote Jamb."

@EsterOnyinye said:

"Ignore these shameless people trying to shame themselves not Mmesoma."

@Inno4Chi commented:

"She’s headed to the top. Nothing can stop her. JAMB can ban her…na their business."

@MESIGO422 said:

"Her previous record shows a glimpse of how intelligent she is yet some people still say it’s fake. People no just believe say anything good can come out from Nigeria again. Who do us this thing."

@Kamhini1 commented:

"And does being brilliant mean she can't be found wanting."

Umeh Kamsiyochukwu emerges best candidate in 2023 JAMB-UTME

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Umeh Kamsiyochukwu was declared as the girl with the highest JAMB score for 2023.

The girl scored 360 to clinch the top position in the nationwide examination.

Umeh who is a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe is a native of Anambra state.

