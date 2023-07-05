A video showing the faces behind the iconic picture taken on Sallah day of father and daughter has gone viral on TikTok

The clip revealed the photographer who snapped the picture meeting the family for the first time and many got to see the girl’s face at last

He framed the photo in a large size and gave it to the daughter along with a lovely pair of shoes

A heartwarming video that captured the moment showing the faces behind the iconic picture taken on Sallah day of a father buckling the shoe of his daughter has caught the attention of many people.

The clip showed the photographer who captured the moment between the father and daughter meeting the family for the first time and expressing his gratitude and admiration.

The daughter also got a beautiful shoe from the photographer. Photo credit: @fotonugget

Source: TikTok

The face of the daughter whose father was buckling her shoe

Many viewers were delighted to finally see the girl’s face, which was hidden by a veil in the original photo.

The photographer also brought a generous gift for the girl: a large framed print of the photo and a gorgeous pair of shoes that matched her dress.

Find the video showing the face of the girl whose father was buckling her shoe below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the father and daughter behind the viral picture on sallah day below:

@QwinKandy676 reacted:

"The picture is actually so beautiful."

@skboflagos said:

"Not me craving for a beautiful daughter shaaa but then I remember I need to have money s first make iono suffer person daughter and born into the suffer."

@Odunayomide wrote:

"The father has already set the bar high for any man coming into her life. this is so beautiful."

@Samiratu commented:

"The result of going all out for your business, this really melts my heart."

@MotunrayoAzeezat also commented:

"The guy who took the unaware picture that made it went viral also deserve an accolades."

@Manceey02:

"This actually melt my heart."

@olaitanadebisi24:

"I miss my dad. May God bless you beyonds your imagination you made someone happy."

@Waseelah:

"This is so beautiful see the love between father and daughter and you can."

