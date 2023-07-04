A photographer has been hailed online after capturing a little black boy and his father on the streets of Lagos

In the sad video, the little boy held his visually impaired father as they walked on the road begging for alms

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many wishing to extend a helping hand to them

A video of a handsome Nigerian boy and his visually impaired father walking along the road has stirred emotions online.

The clip was taken by a talented photographer identified as @infernophotograpgy on Instagram.

According to the photographer, he saw the duo walking on the streets of Lagos and their smiles captured his attention.

He filmed the father and son and shared the clip on Instagram which quickly went viral.

While sharing the clip, he said:

"Finding Joy in the Midst of Struggle: Witnessing this young black boy and his father on the streets of Lagos, their smiles spoke volumes.

"Despite their circumstances, they radiated resilience and hope, reminding us that happiness can be found in unexpected places. Captured this heartwarming moment to share their story and inspire compassion."

Reactions as video of little boy and his blind father surfaces online

Thewisdomebai said:

"Brooo! Who go sign this boy for a model contract 'cause bro is so fine!"

Ekibillions reacted:

"This child is starting life disadvantaged already, and he probably doesn’t feel like it. So much innocence in his eyes. Thank you for this photo ma’am."

Ruchen5 asked:

"Am I the only one seeing Rema?"

Sunbim1 said:

"Chai! I know this man and the boy at Onipanu , I pray helpers locate them."

Official_niffyeh reacted:

"Can everyone screenshot the boy pic and use it for wallpaper, God can send helper to help him and his daddy please everyone."

African_products_ added:

"I see great things happen to this kid in the future."

