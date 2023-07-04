A TikTok video of a thoughtful husband offering his wife his cap to kneel on has become a hit online

In the clip, the couple seemed to be getting blessings from their pastor, which involved kneeling down

His wife was hurting from the rough floor, so he gave her his flat Yoruba cap to kneel on, which many viewers found very sweet

A heartwarming video of a considerate husband who showed his love for his wife by giving her his cap to kneel on has captured the hearts of many people on TikTok.

In the touching video, the married couple looked like they were receiving traditional blessings from their elders, which required them to show respect by kneeling down on the floor.

Romantic husband shows bride that he cares. Photo credit: @oppyjay_alaga

Source: TikTok

Romantic husband helps bride with cap to kneel on

However, his wife was feeling uncomfortable and in pain from the hard and rough surface of the floor, so he kindly offered her his flat Yoruba cap to kneel on instead.

Many people who watched the video found it very romantic and admirable and appreciated the husband.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments.

Find the video of husband giving bride his cap to kneel on below

