A lady has posted the video of her husband who dutifully took care of their baby while she was writing her exams

The man was seen in a viral TikTok video petting and bathing the baby when his wife was away at school

His caring nature and dedication to the child have continued to draw praise from TikTok users as of February 11

A video posted on TikTok shows a very caring father who dutifully took care of his baby when his wife was away.

The baby's mother was said to have gone to school to write her examination when the babysitting duties fell on her husband.

The man dutifully cared for his baby when his wife went to write exams. Photo: TikTok/@ciaborlarh16.

Source: TikTok

He did not fail at all because he gave a good account of himself. He was able to properly care for the child.

How a man performed daddy duties in the absence of his wife

In the clip posted on February 11, the man bathed the baby just like a mother would do and also wore the kid some clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another science, he was seen trying to carry the baby on his back. Also, it appears he visited the school where his wife was writing exams and carried the baby when she was in the hall.

TikTok users are praising the man for stepping in to do baby duties when his wife was away. The video was posted by @ciaborlarh16.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Olami said:

"Na man you marry no be boy big respect to him."

@africanqueen337 reacted:

"God bless him. He will never lack good thing."

@Eromidola commented:

"This is so nice. Your husband will have reasons to continue rejoicing."

@ruthonuche1432@gmail.com123455 said:

"Yours will continue to be among the best my darling."

@Tbae said:

"The true meaning of a life partner."

@Davido gurl commented:

"Now this is what is called love."

Loving dad braids his daughter's hair

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a loving father dutifully braided his daughter's hair.

It was such a loving moment as the man used the hair-making session to bond with his daughter.

He was praised by TikTok users who referred to him as a good parent.

Source: Legit.ng