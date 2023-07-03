Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently left many social media users impressed with one of her looks

In one of her latest Instagram uploads, the singer donned a burgundy ensemble featuring an off-shoulder top and a long skirt

Several fans who saw the video took to the comment section to commend the singer and her stylist

Simi's recent Instagram upload has left many fashion lovers applauding the talented singer over her outfit choice.

The singer is one Nigerian celebrity who often faces criticisms over her sense of style.

Simi dazzled fans in a burgundy dress

Source: Instagram

Simi whose approach to fashion is often playful and non-conforming, left many netizens pleasantly stunned when she sported a burgundy dress in a video posted on her Instagram page.

Style by costume designer, Dahmola, the mother of one showed up for the Nigerian Idols live show rocking a two-piece look featuring an off-shoulder structured top over a midi skirt with sheer infusions.

Check out the look below:

Social media users applaud Simi's burgundy look in latest video

oyinfabulousity:

"Finally! Whoever put this together, abeg take your flowers."

sewingmachine_depot:

"This outfit is beautifully styled, just imagine the colour in ivory (off white)."

mmaiquo:

"Finally! Simple, well-constructed ELEGANCE."

officialseffa:

"She really wore this look!!"

misspwettyberry:

"Upgraded mummy G.O. This is beautiful."

k.clothings_:

"D dress is giving."

rachael_smile:

"This is so beautiful."

face_and_style:

"Awww look at our dear Simi ...beautiful outfit. The stylist deserves a plate of Afang soup with soft fufu."

kiki_dola:

"There’s something about this look, as a designer I cannot tell you guys how wowed I am, this look is beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng