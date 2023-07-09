Despite the fact that Big Brother Titans happened earlier this year, Nigerians are still eager to have another BBNaija episode

According to reports, the show will kick off on Saturday, July 22, with the introduction of the first set of housemates

Whike some show lovrs anticipate new faces, others want an all-star show featuring their favourite ex-housemates

The eighth edition of the Big Brothr Naija show will kick off on July 22, according to reports.

Earlier this year, fans were treated to drama, romance and full on fights between South African and Nigerian housemates on Big Brother Titans, where SA's Khosi emerged winner.

Despite the rollercoaster, netizens and lovrs of the BBNaija show are anticipaing the next season and have called for something fresh and different.

Netizens anticipate BBNaija season 8

The post predicting the kick off date sparked mixed reactions online. While some netizens call for their favourite ex-housemates to be back on screen, others say they want new faces.

everythingbeautiful48:

"I’m not ready for the toxicity but i’m ready to be entertained."

petezslims_:

"I needed to see fresh/New faces this Allstars is not it for me at all."

kwa2893:

"I want to see more of Beauty Tukura. I pray she goes. Love her authentic self."

olasumbo.taiwo:

"It will be boring if it’s ex-housemates because we already know their personality to an extent. Some will come and be giving us fake scripts of who they are not."

nanaamaelikplim:

"Na only watch I go watch sha....not gonna invest financially."

itz_whitee_k:

"No need to bring in winners tho bring in housemates that did not really get their shine enough."

eledo_ifunanya_:

"I wish this season will be more brainy and challenging other than stanship."

money_luv19:

"I hate this their two days starting nonsense. I've noticed the winner usually comes from the 1st day."

Source: Legit.ng