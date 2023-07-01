Less than three weeks after Guinness World Record confirmed Hilda Baci as the new holder of the longest cooking time record by an individual, a lady is set to break it

The lady, who hails from Ondo state, wants to cook for 150 hours and has expressed her readiness for the task ahead

In a new video, she gave netizens a tour of the Ondo bar's kitchen she would be doing her cook-a-thon

A Nigerian chef, Adeyeye Adeola, is set to commence her 150 hours cook-a-thon, less than three weeks after Guinness World Record confirmed Hilda Baci's feat.

The graduate of ESAE University, Cotonou, disclosed this on her TikTok page in a video that has gone viral.

Adeyeye Adeola wants to cook for 150 hours. Photo Credit: @deocookathon

Source: TikTok

Chef Adeola, alias Chef Deo, revealed her cook-a-thon will run from Friday, June 30 to Thursday, July 6 at TMF Lounge and Bar, Ile Oluji, Ondo state, Nigeria.

To show her level of preparedness, the chef gave netizens a tour of her kitchen as she expressed her readiness for the task ahead.

She called for support from people and added that her cook-a-thon will be shown live via her social media handles. Her kitchen tour showcase sent netizens into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

People react to Adeyeye Adeola's post

Holladapson said:

"Nah every month Guinness go dey do Plaque Frame for Nigeria people coz one day this Cookathron person go do an for one year straight."

Mbravo said:

"GWR fo soon ban Nigeria ... siddon dey look. Good luck to you o."

Alaere said:

"Hilda has had her moment and would go on to have greater moments…I’m rooting for this lady here…if she can do it why not?…this fit is not an easy one."

Gift Nwafor said:

"She broke the record that no Nigerian did. After that, you are fighting to take it from her. Nobody said you shouldn't do it."

Ruth Dahiru said:

"God!!! My country why are we so bitter about someone else achievement?? Is there no any other record to break?? Why can you be yourself and be you."

Sabrine Bintu said:

"If Nigerians no tear this Guiness book then Nobi this same earth we dey."

Miemie_thrift_store said:

"Na to go chop free food ooo at least this one get level pass Chef Dammy."

