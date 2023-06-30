A video of a little girl singing and dancing amazingly has gone viral on TikTok with more than 6 million likes

The baby who was likely under two years old was singing at first sitting down

When the lovely tune carried on she got up and started to dance, waving her arms in the air

A captivating video of a little girl singing and dancing with remarkable skill has swept across TikTok with over 6 million likes from impressed viewers.

The petite princess who was barely two years old was belting out a song at first sitting down on a comfy bed.

Little girl sings and dances to her favourite song.

Source: TikTok

Video of little baby dancing and singing trends

But then when the catchy music played further she sprang up and began to groove, flailing her arms in the air with joy and enthusiasm.

Many social media users who watched the lovely video appreciated the little girl for making them laugh and also talked about how all children have unique personalities.

As of publishing the video, the video has gathered 6,000,000 likes with more than 55,000 comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the dancing and singing little baby below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@madddogg357 reacted:

"Babies really have their own little personalities. It's so cute."

@JenMatrisciano said:

"Next gens babies first words will be tiktok trends."

@AladdinsWife wrote:

"When she got up like yas this my jam."

@thefaceofebony commented:

"She like this my jam I know all the words."

@vanessanicolelove6 also commented:

"It's the fact she became the video when she fell."

@KaringLite:

"That's Her Jammmm... Remixed, Caught the lyrics and broke it down."

@Tacia7383883:

"OMG THE CUTENESS!!'

@themorelsee:

"This is so stankin CUTEEEE."

@user474848848874848:

"The only way this song is acceptable now."

@Yhatisse:

"The fact she got the no's right on beat? What a cutie patootie!"

@Elanda7474784:

"That's her jam and her favorite word...turn it up up."

@User3557050352656:

"That baby's in the club. Made my day."

@Heavenleigh:

"Omg she is the absolute cutest lil thing !! I no I no I no oh no no no!"

Source: Legit.ng