A Nigerian mother has warmed hearts on the popular app, TikTok, with a heartwarming video of her child

The lovely video showed the pretty baby girl showing off a sweet smile despite being in deep sleep

Social media users spotted the video on TikTok and gushed over the baby's unique beauty and cute smile

A lovely video of a baby girl smiling sweetly while sleeping at home has stirred reactions on the internet.

Her mother identified as @1adedolapo2 on TikTok shared the video showing her beautiful baby smiling while in deep sleep.

Mum shares video of baby smiling while sleeping Photo credit: @1adedolapo2/TikTok.

The video quickly went viral with many netizens reacting to the adorable moment and gushing over the baby's sweet smile.

In the clip, the baby who had a big smile on her face laid on her mother's lap and slept peacefully.

Her doting mother captioned the video, "Happiness is free."

Many users found the video heartwarming as they shared their experiences with their babies.

Some commented on how cute the baby was while others expressed their desire to have a baby of their own.

Reactions as baby smiles sweetly while sleeping

Nkem wrote:

"This is the cutest thing I've ever seen! I can't wait to have a baby of my own."

Ofari commented:

"Babies are the best! They always know how to put a smile on our faces."

@user7141015533985 said:

“My son smiles the same, I wonder what is making them to be smiling.”

@Pweedygal Zinny reacted:

“I heard if they laugh like this, they are seeing their beautiful future.”

@user9658293256296elizabeth said:

“Wow so cut and my baby will look like this one.”

@dan123467789 reacted:

“So cute I want my child to be as cute as this.”

@user9641462396036 said:

“She's so pretty.”

@David rukkizinterior said:

“See as I just dey blush anyhow like watin I nor know.. who go born for me na.”

@NACHII1 reacted:

“Very cute.”

@Phoebe said:

“Hi cutie can I borrow you for a week.”

Watch the video below:

2-month-old baby holds feeding bottle while sleeping

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young mother, @queenpowerlove, has shared a video of her kid, who loves food very much. The woman said she finally gave birth to a foodie baby.

At the beginning of the TikTok video, the kid was busy suckling on her feeding bottle and slept off. She even had her mouth pouted in sleep. Despite the kid being fast asleep, she held onto the bottle very firmly.

The mother wrote: "Even while sleeping, she would not let go of her feeding bottle." Some people wanted to know if the baby was real because she looked so cute holding the bottle tightly.

