A man who upgraded a 2016 Benz to Maybach model has got many people praising the work that went into it

Many people were interested in seeing the back of the 2021 Maybach to know if the upgrade was perfect

Nigerians were divided into two groups who wanted to know if the upgrade was worth it and those interested in the cost

A TikTok video showed the moment a vehicle upgraded from E300 Benz to Maybach drove out of a workshop.

The team who worked on the vehicle said it was a 2016 Mercedes Benz. The new car was almost unrecognisable from the facelift it got.

Many people who saw the video said they would love to see the interior of the Maybach upgrade. In another video, the man obliged.

The car's interior had all its seats covered in nylon as if the vehicle was original. People asked how much such an upgrade costs.

Watch the video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Last born asked:

"Can I see the back?"

chukssolidjey said:

"Ur work mad... keep it up. mk oppression reduce small everybody go buy car?"

JeratKennedy said:

"Omooooor! I go upgrade my own and when I park close to the original car, I will alight from mine and touch their's saying 'Ihe-oma rutu'kwam'."

Jaycee said:

"Can we see the interior?"

Stanley said:

"Una go the spoil cars all in the name of upgrade. If you can’t afford the car then buy the one your money can."

omodano said:

"No be Davido car be this? Omo you try for this upgrade o."

Dj_konfidon said:

"I’d rather drive a beetle on nice roads than a supercar on bad roads! But that’s just me."

georgedeltou said:

"Who dey upgrade this car Abeg try upgrade Nigeria even na 2010 make we manage."

TRRYOMOBA asked:

"Maybe didn't do a good job at the back?"

VINTAGE_Mosco said:

"Wetin car upgrade find come Nigeria na e dey see so. oboy na WA o."

