In a remarkable video that has captivated car enthusiasts, a jaw-dropping car upgrade of a Land Cruiser 2000 model to a 2020 model was revealed

The Land Cruiser, once showing signs of age, emerged with a revamped look that was nearly unrecognisable automotive masterpiece

While some viewers were astounded by the transformation, others expressed skepticism due to the significant gap between the two models

A video that showcased the astonishing transformation from a car's former state to its impressive new appearance has gained reactions.

At the beginning of the video shared by @piautoventures, the car's initial condition was showcased and labelled as "Before." The vehicle's worn-out exterior and dated features were evident, hinting at the extensive work ahead.

Man changes old land cruiser's look completely. Photo Source: TikTok/@piautoventures

Source: TikTok

However, as the video progressed, the ultimate result of the upgrade was unveiled, labelled as "After."

The transformation was nothing short of astounding. The sleek lines, modern design elements, and upgraded features of the 2020 model left viewers in awe.

The interior had undergone a complete overhaul, with meticulous attention to detail. The seats were skillfully reupholstered, leaving them looking brand new and adorned with a protective nylon cover.

The dashboard and control panels received a modern facelift, which featured state-of-the-art technology and enhanced functionalities.

As the video circulated online, netizens marvelled at the impressive car upgrade. Many expressed their disbelief at the striking difference between the old and new versions of the Land Cruiser.

Social media reactions as man upgrades Land Cruiser 2000 to 2020 model

@Lawanson Joshua said:

"To buy motor don they fear me for this 9ja."

@Tobi Moore said:

"The entire body design and dashboard is different."

@FEMFOLY PRODUCTION said:

"Kaaaiii this one loud ooh.

"Could not believe my eye."

@Justice said:

"Na lie oh, make them Dey deceive una, why he no show us when dem Dey upgrade am?"

@Oladapo A. Phillips said:

"I find it hard to believe; how can you upgrade from 2003 to 2020? The gap is much."

@Obi Kelvin said:

"Person go dey fear to buy car now for this country oo, before person go buy tortoise car e no go know."

Watch video

