A family who seemed to be having a lot of fun as they danced to a tune have become popular on TikTok

In the video, the mum and the kids were busting some moves while the cheerful dad looked on

At last, they all lined up and then danced one by one, showing that they were a family who loved having a good time

A joyful family who looked like they were having the time of their lives as they danced to a catchy song have gained the attention of many people.

In the captivating video, the energetic mum and the lively kids were showing off their impressive dance skills while the delighted and proud dad admired them.

Close-knit family dance togethe

Finally, they all formed a neat line and then took turns to dance solo, demonstrating that they were a close-knit family who enjoyed expressing themselves through dancing.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated their dancing and wished they could dance like the family too.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 49,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction revolving around the family dancing below:

@KafuiAngie reacted:

"See me laughing like mumu so cute."

@glamour01 said:

"Lovely family."

@chillyMonies:

"See the way Dad is smiling there. The last lady dey blow my mind only her vines."

@OyedejiFunmightItu commented:

"Your smile is contagious."

@benpablo69 also commented:

"Man it's been a long tỉme we see Mama Dance God dancing. How's she?"

@Miemie:

"This is beautiful."

@Soon-Ricch:

"The first move was lite. No one's talking about the interior of the house."

@yakubuabdulai263:

"I love dis."

