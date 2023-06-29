A thrilling video of some children who were dresses for eid and dancing with joy has gone viral on TikTok

A captivating video of a lively group of children who were dressed in colourful outfits for eid and dancing with enthusiasm has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

In the moderately long clip, the kids showed off their impressive dance moves and conveyed their happiness and energy to the camera with smiles and gestures.

The children with excited faces made similar dance moves. Photo credit: @stka4l

Source: TikTok

Children dance excitedly on eid day

The kids all had their own distinctive style of dressing that reflected their personality and culture, but most of the boys wore white jalabiya as a symbol of the Eid celebration and their respect for tradition.

Many social media users who watched the video loved every part of the children dancing and appreciated them.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 26,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the kids dancing below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the dancing kids below:

@user4748595995 reacted:

"You have beautiful smiles.'

@Sagno224119 said:

"Eid mubarak."

@TMSHARKS wrote:

"The name of the song?"

@boqoradaputlane commented:

"Beautiful we love you guys."

@abdolaziz also commented:

"Beautiful. Eid Mubarak to yoU guys this video make me follow you."

@User28137110738040:

"WOW.Masha Allah happiness is free."

@juldehramadanjall:

"i like this dance."

@skonate1H:

"I like from Kenya. Happy Eid Mubarak."

@Obiageri:

"Happy Sallah. Nice move I love it."

@PaulusEzekiel1:

"I love seeing people Happy."

