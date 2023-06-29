A video of a boy creating brilliant drumming sounds from empty tins has gone viral on TikTok

In the footage, the youngster who was drumming next to the road, was given some money by a man who was walking past

Enjoying the sound, the man could not resist dancing to it which spurred him to do more

A captivating video of a young boy skillfully creating astonishing drumming sounds from nothing but empty tins has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

In the remarkable clip, the talented boy who was drumming with passion on the pavement, next to the busy road.

Skillful drummer boy moves man to dance. Photo credit: @ptordinateur1 Source: TikTok

Young boy with amazing drumming skills trends on TikTok

He was rewarded with some cash by a generous man who was strolling past.

The man could not also help but join in the fun and dance to the rhythmic sound that the gifted young boy was producing with his improvised drums.

Many social media users who watched the video praised both the boy and the man who showed him kindness as well as danced excellently to the sound.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the skillful drummer boy below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below about the drummer boy and the dancing man below:

@Alzo.ST reacted:

"Seeing this guy we know he knows music maybe he's a DJ.

@KodjganOlivier said:

"I watched it so much until I can't anymore & the talented and lovely drummer boy."

@user869583*3737 wrote:

"This gentleman is really very good at what he does."

@Mickeydim commented:

"I swear dat beat nah joy giver. Who else was budy dancing when watching this??"

@PruuveDhem:

"Real Talent Must be promoted."

@SexyDamua:

"Rasta got soul, positive energy."

@yacououattara223:

"This is beautiful. Encourage the child."

Source: Legit.ng