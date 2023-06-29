Netizens have expressed admiration for a quinquagenarian after she shared a video of herself working out

Sporting an exercise outfit, the 58-year-old woman squatted and hopped as she worked out on a road

Some social media users drew inspiration from the lady's physique, while others could not believe her age

A 58-year-old woman has caused quite a stir on social media over her work out routine on the road.

In the clip, the woman, known as Workout Queen, did squats and hopped at intervals as she moved along the road.

Many found her age hard to believe. Photo Credit: @blondlocs

Source: TikTok

According to the quinquagenarian, her fitness journey became consistent when she turned 50. In her post, she stated that it is necessary strength training is incorporated into every fitness routine.

Her eight-second video garnered over 209k views as many netizens hailed her banging figure and young look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some netizens thought she looked like someone in her 20s or 30s.

Watch the video below:

People hail the 58-year-old work out queen

Real Luv said:

"It’s so hard to get started and stay motivated. I’ll be 51 people tell me I look 30. I want to start and stay consistent. Any advice?"

user7669484720780 said:

"In a few months I'll be(57 .Thanku Lord. that I've been in my fitness journey for(14 yrs& Still SELF motivated ‼️‼️❤️❤️#GodDid."

MDotB said:

"I am so out of shape and it is depressing me which keeps me from getting up and out. I need to get it together."

Arlette said:

"That was my 58 prior to vaccine now have neurological disease and can barely walk!"

Royalty said:

"There is hope for me yet. Stopped working out during Covid Wanna go back but zero motivation ‍ Turning 40 soon. Thank you. I needed this ❤️."

Maria x said:

"Fantastic wow I'm glad I started my fitness challenge just before I turned 60 it's brilliant."

queendocars said:

"You're older than my mom but looking younger than me."

Mjscribber said:

"I have to agree my fitness became necessary in my late 40’s. Keep going."

Woman in her 70s thrills netizens with her workout

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a fit woman in her 70s had hit the gym in style.

The lady popularly known as Senior Coach, a woman who has remained very strong despite her age, continued to update her fans with inspiring videos of herself at the gym.

She shared a video of herself leaving the gym and some people criticized the video, stating that she might need to rest a little. However, Coach has refused to relent on her fitness journey as she just shared another video of herself going harder.

Source: Legit.ng