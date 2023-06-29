A young Nigerian lady left social media users mesmerised with her dance display to Rema's hit song Charm

Showcasing her nice figure, the petite lady danced beautifully with her tiny waist and got ladies asking questions

Many women wondered how she developed and maintained her banging figure, just as others tagged Rema to see her video

A video of a petite Nigerian lady dancing sweetly to Rema's song Charm has sparked reactions on social media.

Since its release on April 28, 2023, Charm has gone on to be a hit and has inspired many dance videos on social media.

Sommie's flat tummy caught the eye of many people. Photo Credit: @sommie23

In Sommie's clip, she showcased her flat tummy and whined her waist in a sizzling manner while keeping up with the beat.

Her dance with her tiny waist excited many women who wondered how she maintained it.

Many people tagged Rema on TikTok as they rated her performance as one of the best seen since the release of the song.

Watch the video below:

People gush over her flat tummy

ngoni queen said:

"I tried to do this my stomach removed to move."

user6528574766628 astou said:

"My waist used to be like this but now I’m prego."

PRETTY AUTHORITY said:

"When Rema screamed “see body o” he had u in mindanother one plsssss."

Blossy said:

"I just know this see body music has never been for me you look beautiful dear."

SheeKimkim said:

"This is how I imagine myself looking when my guy say I look good,, knowing quite well 'this' is somewhere beneath some layers of fat. we move!!"

Hanson joy said:

"Me and my big stomach ,if not what is content that I cannot create."

Lydia Ngugi said:

"Is my stomach seeing how other stomachs are looking."

Iklima said:

"My stomach has so much potential to be like this, but I like rice."

