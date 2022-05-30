Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has once again caused a stir on social media over her banging figure

The mother of one shared a video clip on social media where she show off her body as she rocked pink shorts

A number of internet users and fans agreed that she has a beautiful body as they drooled over the viral video

Popular Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, has continued to get fans talking on social media over her body.

The brown skinned actress is known to readily flaunt her assets on social media and she recently did so in a video clip making the rounds.

In the trending video, the mother of one was seen rocking a pink top and matching pink shorts as she cat walked and showed off her backside.

Actress Ini Edo's backside leaves fans drooling on social media. Photos: @iniedo

See the clip below:

See more photos of the actress below:

Internet users react to Ini Edo’s curves

Shortly after Ini Edo’s video went viral on social media, a number of netizens had a lot of positive things to say about it as they drooled over her figure. Read some of their comments below:

Eberelauraobi_:

“Beautiful ini my favourite movie of hers is world apart.”

Faithfulyole:

“She is gorgeous abeg.”

Zinkanm:

“She's beautiful .”

Kemisola_97_:

“She's stunning .”

Austine_simi:

“Someone should help me spell gojos, like " she's gojos" .”

Mary._.adeleyee:

“Too beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Vickys__cakes_pastries:

“She really has nice legs.”

Kemisola_97_:

“Beautiful brown sugar.”

Nice one.

