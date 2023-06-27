A young man, Nedu, got many Nigerian captivated by his wealth when he revealed he was rocking $100k (N74,375,000) watch

The successful Nigerian man added that his shoe was bought for N750k, while his cap is around N400k

Many people who knew Nedu to be rich said everything he said, including his neck chain's price is true

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man called Nedu, who also owns a fashion line, has shown off the clothes and expensive accessories he wore to an event.

While talking to Jimi Agbaje, a content creator, the man said his cap is about N400,000. He gave N350,000 as the price for his shade. The interviewer screamed in a video.

Many Nigerians considered his accessories expensive. Photo source: @timiagbaje

Source: TikTok

Nigerian millionaire with N74.3 wrist watch

His diamond neck chain is $35,000 (N26,792,500). His trousers were the cheapest at $250 (N191,375). Nedu said it was a gift from his friend in Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The man wore a N750k shoe. Many Nigerians were wowed when they realised he was rocking a $100,000 (N74,375,000) wristwatch. Nedu also once had an interview months ago about his expensive clothes.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

christian carlos5 said:

"NEDU na millionaire in dollars he’s not capping."

Kizzy said:

"Normally Nedu na big OG no cap."

Mr Golden said:

"In Tinubu’s voice 'Let the poor breath, don’t suffocate them'."

Natasha said:

"I bought a palm yesterday for N12k I’m still blaming myself."

MC Wealth said:

"Hustle hard bro."

AKOREDE said:

"Which people you they sew cloth for I wan no tell me."

Elo_White said:

"Don’t be decieve by that tester oooh......it can beep on any metal."

skylowthunder said:

"Make we no lie this guy put jara,we know say him outfit cost but E no reach that amount,Wetin sup shey u Dey wyn me ni."

Dedoyin said:

"Guys wey dey bear "nedu" dey get moneyyy!"

consider nation said:

"On the cap I no believe 400k money for 3 plot of land for my village omo if na the cap he is lying."

Man took expensive car to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @nestor_freaking_smiths_, made a video that showed that his lecturers could not afford the kind of car he uses.

In a short video that went viral, the man showed a car with a severely damaged bumper. Moving on, he filmed a very old Mercedes Benz.

Nigerian millionaire showed off classy house

In other news, a young Nigerian man (@sweetkid125) went online to show off the classy interior of the house that he built.

While showing the house, he also flaunted his car key to demonstrate everything God had blessed him with.

Source: Legit.ng