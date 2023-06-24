The photo of a Nigerian kid, Adeoyelu Ayomide, who got popular many years ago for his sweet voice, has surfaced online

Sharing his snap online, Woli Arole revealed that the amazing kid has graduated school and would continue his education

Many praised Reverend Esther Ajayi, who adopted the kid and gave him all the help that he needed to succeed

The life of a young Nigerian boy, Adeoyelu Ayomide, who went viral in 2019 because of his sonorous voice has changed.

In an old clip of him, Ayo knelt before an orange tray as he sang one of Tope Alabi's song. In a recent Instagram post, Comedian Wole Arole spoke about how the boy was helped through him.

Ayomide who sang years ago has graduated from school. Photo source: @officalarole

Kid who once sold orange made it

He revealed that after he met Ayomide years ago and raised money for the kid's welfare, a Nigerian reverend, Esther Ajayi, adopted him.

Arole also shared a photo of Ayo in a graduation gown as he finished school. He revealed that plans are on course for him to further his studies.

evangelistkolajimoh said:

"Congratulations to him....may we all meet our destiny helper... AMEN."

rachshow said:

"Oh wow! He is all grown. Glory to God almighty."

iam_babtijustus said:

"He grew so fast....Wowwww."

moyo.aluko said:

"He’s so handsome now."

mcmelon_batife said:

"God will continually strengthening you to do more of this."

matt_oluwapelumi said:

"Time flies... GOD is the greatest."

OlabisiOlaniran said:

"Wow! See transformation! Thanks to everyone involved in giving the young chap a more assuring future. God bless you all."

@YoitsModele said:

"I had goosebumps reading this! Glory to God."

@mee_daae said:

"Happie boys left the group chat."

morireherself said:

"May our destiny helper locate us. Congratulations Ayo and well-done sir."

Another kid with sweet voice made it

