A young Nigerian who has financially succeeded in life went online to show the house he now owns

Young people who saw him as a role model wanted to know how he was able to achieve that much early in life

The millionaire thanked God for blessing him at such a young age as he did a mini-tour of the apartment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian man (@sweetkid125) has gone online to show off the classy interior of the house that he built.

While showing the house, he also flaunted his car key to demonstrate everything God has blessed him with.

The man showed off the interior of his house. Photo source: @sweetkid125

Source: TikTok

The house has tasteful furniture that speaks of much wealth. The colours blended well with the white used on the wall.

The man danced to a Christian drill song about counting one's blessings. Many thronged the comment section to celebrate the young millionaire.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3000 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

I.p.o said:

"Congratulations, my landlord say he go give me quit notice, I tell am “who cares?” coz I know say I get one room for that ur house again, congrats."

Amarah_chi said:

"My own is coming."

Don cash said:

"I tap into your blessing boss."

DaNnY BOy said:

"I feel happy when I see young people wining I tap into your blessing bro."

user1506236734850 said:

"Congrats boss. Hoping one day u go show love."

Divine said:

"Flaunt am e no easy abeg."

Sarvy said:

"Don watch dis video like 50 times now ... my data don finish... boss how u do ham .... me sef I want to."

kellyprince387 said:

"God please remember me oo."

Nigerian man shows off wealth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @__roddy0, went online to share a video of his well-built house and expensive Mercedes Benz.

Captioning the clip "My sweet home", the camera panned from the car parked in his compound to people standing at the entrance of the building.

The compound is well interlocked, with the house painted in matching colours. For personalization, the man had his name written on the compound floor.

Source: Legit.ng