A young Nigerian man got many people talking when he gave the price of his clothes, sneakers and socks as over N2 million

According to the rich man, his diamond chains which were later tested to be original was bought for $25,000

Many people who watched the video were amazed by his level of wealth to have spent that much on just a set of wears for an outing

A popular content creator, @timiagbaje, spoke to a fun seeker at a Wizkid show in Lagos state about the prices of his clothes and accessories and his responses were astounding.

In a video, he started by saying that his cap was bought for about N300,000. The interviewer was surprised. He added that his shirt is N600,000. For his inner top, he gave the price tag as N85,000.

Many Nigerians were wowed that his diamond chains are original. Photo source: TikTok/@timiagbaje

Lagos millionaire shows off expensive wears

The man stated that he got his shorts which looked so regular for N450,000. At that point, @timiagbaje screamed. He added that he bought his sneakers and socks for around N900,000 and N300,000 respectively.

For his diamond neck chains, the man gave the price as $25,000 (N11,290,000). The interviewer had to bring out a high-accuracy diamond tester to see if it was original and surprisingly they came out right, giving credibility to the prices he had been reeling out.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KAY said:

"His IG is Outsydnedu just go check, he's not cappin."

#Official_Fred joked:

"Can you ask the price of the gum he's chewing too?"

Gid_max said:

"I checked every single clothing he is wearing on Burberry he is not wrong."

Tik Toker said:

"As far as the diamond is real. All price is real."

Geepee said:

"Make I buy cap 300k? For head wey stubborn."

Lion man said:

"The girls behind heard $250k, they can’t move anymore."

