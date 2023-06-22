A young woman who lost her child two years ago has shared her sad ordeal years after the little boy died

According to the heartbroken mum, people still ask her about her son although he died years ago

While sharing her sad story via TikTok, she appealed to netizens to advise her on how to make people aware of her son's demise

Emotional reactions have trailed a video of a heartbroken mum who lost her beloved son two years ago.

The lady identified as @debbieignites sought advice from netizens on how to tell people that her baby is no more.

Mum shares her ordeal 2 years after losing son Photo credit: @debbieignites/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a post on TikTok, she revealed that two years after losing her child, people in her street still ask her how her baby is doing.

The lady expressed her frustration with the situation stating that some people even go as far as insisting that her baby must be a big boy now.

She asked if anyone has ever been in a similar situation and how they handled it.

Reactions as mum shares sad video 2 years after losing a son

The post has since gone viral with many social media users sharing their experiences and how they dealt with questions from folks.

Others offered words of comfort and support to the lady.

Ndueso Sabbath said:

“I just tell them she's fine.”

jeosy2 reacted:

“My situation now but I say he's fine. And when they ask I say he's with my mum or his dad. Ask my hubby he will say he's fine too.but I cry indoors tho.”

Matty said:

“My sister I change the road I normally pass, sometimes I don't even go out sef. May God give us the ones that will stay in.”

Omoge_Osun commented:

“U tell dem baby is fine. I only told people close too be. Baby is actually fine bus he is at d right hand of God.”

The polymath teacher said:

“Answer 'baby is fine and doing well' by faith. Calling forth things that be not as thou they are.”

Gabyprezy reacted:

“I had to change location cause each time anybody asks I end up crying when I get home.”

Mode Urowayino said:

“This sent chills down my body, may God comfort u. Hugs.”

Watch the video below:

Lady who lost her child at birth shares emotional video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother (@cynthiambakwe906) narrated how she lost her baby at birth. In response to an earlier video where she announced the passing of her kid, the woman showed the many baby things she gave out.

While showing the materials in a video, the woman prayed for every pregnant woman, saying God would see them through to carrying their babies. People who saw the kiddies' clothes the lady thought she would use for her newborn became emotional. The video has gathered over 6000 comments with more than 36,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below: Iremide said: "I just gave birth am using dis medium to pray for you with my blood body God grant ur heart desire nd give you ur own baby dat will stay with you."

Source: Legit.ng