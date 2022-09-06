A lady has revealed what made her drift away from a man who showed interest in getting into a relationship with her

According to the lady identified as Ayisa on Twitter, she had stumbled into a photo from the man's wedding

Upon interrogation, the young man lied that he needed the photos to process his visa and leave the country

A young lady named Ayisa has recounted her experience with a married man who claimed to be single.

Ayisa said she had been talking to the man for a while and had no clue that he was already married to someone.

Nigerian lady leaks her chat with married man Photo Credit: Ayisa

Source: Twitter

On a fateful day, she saw a photo of him and his wife on Facebook. Out of surprise, she told him congratulations and he replied.

However, she confronted him about the matter on WhatsApp and he totally denied getting married or sharing photos on Facebook.

When probed further with glaring evidence, the young man claimed he needed to fake being married in order to get his visa.

This excuse, however, didn't last as he later alleged again that 'poverty' led him into many relationships.

Sharing screenshots of their chats online, Ayisa said:

"This man was arguing with me that he wasn’t married. Something that I said congratulations on Facebook and he said thank you."

See the tweet below:

Netizens share their thoughts

Abisola Ogun said:

"Reminds me of one that told me he is semi-married, I was like which one is semi-married? Are u married or not."

Janu Peter wrote:

"So a man cannot cut wedding cake with his sister or close friend or cousin again?"

Itoro Ngozi reacted:

"Reminds me of one that told me his wife is his baby mama. Saw their wedding pictures later. Dunno why they like to lie for 5 mins pleasure."

Ms. Sweet Soul reacted:

"Aswear. I bookmarked both versions. Anytime I get bored I'll go and laugh."

Japhet Edidiong wrote:

"This picture simple. He could have said he stood in for his brother who couldn't come back home for the TM. Cade closed."

Joshua Great Light wrote:

"Men be wilding in this Lagos o. E say na fiesta. If e con be the real party nko, dem go paste am for billboard."

Ms Carev commented:

"You should actually show the picture of this man. I understand you covering the lady’s face but this man needs to be aired out like kpata."

Olaide Omidiye commented:

"It ended in a 'fiesta' of a marriage with 'ngba ukwu' cake and Omugwo after 9 months. The fiasco would have come into it if the lady had fallen for his tricks."

