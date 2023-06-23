A Nigerian man's quest to find a surrogate mother took an interesting turn after about 200 women showed interest

The young man, 26, who said he had given up on love and marriage, offered N20 million in a public appeal

N10 million would be paid to the successful surrogate mum before commencement, with the child to be delivered abroad

Two hundred ladies have, so far, indicated an interest in becoming the surrogate mum for a 26-year-old Nigerian man.

Social media influencer, @Wizarab10, gave the update on Twitter, noting that the man needed just one person, but ladies are still applying to date.

The tweep said about 200 ladies applied. Photo Credit: Ranta Images, Twitter/@Wizarab10

Source: Getty Images

He called for a stop to the applications, maintaining that the ones already received are enough. He said the deal was a good one.

The deal was a N20 million offer to the successful surrogate mum who satisfied the man's requests.

The man said he had given up on love and marriage and just needed a child of his own.

The N20m surrogacy offer causes stir

@_ebonlass said:

"My recommendation to the man if he can see this, is to go for a healthy woman who has given birth before and has her own (kid or kids). Reason being laws of surrogacy are still dicey. A woman who has gone through the whole process already knows what to expect (1/2)."

@jessycal__ said:

"It was never a good deal don’t you think you’d miss your child so much and the child may not ever forgive you for abandoning him or her."

@Mykoladoo said:

"I have mixed feelings about surrogacy but then one must be flexible when reasoning the rationale behind certain practices."

@ManuelOkuba said:

"Thank you for this update untop that matter.

"I knew a lot of ladies will apply. Because the deal too sweet. You will be flown abroad, fu.ck, get belle stay for months eating free food and enjoying, give birth, and still collect a whooping 20m ah.

"The deal too sweet abeg."

@ikeh291 said:

"Torh my gender o…He should just go for a woman who has given birth befre but single…she would know it’s just about business…but single ladies without kids…okay o…I don’t

"Know what to say abeg…"

