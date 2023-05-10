A 15-year-old boy who appealed for support as he played his song many days ago has received great help from people

Days after his appeal, a famous Nigerian music director, Avalon Okpe, gave him a free video music shoot deal

Nigerians rejoiced that the young man is getting the attention that he needed for his music career

A young Nigerian boy, oluwa_femzy1, who begged for people's support as he released a song, has finally found his divine helper.

In an earlier video of him on Instagram, the boy asked people to follow him on all social media platforms and support his growth.

Nigerian boy with good voice got helper

The boy's vocal delivery amazed people. Despite how humble the room he was in looked, he demonstrated great dedication to his art.

In a post shared by GoosipMill, a popular video director, Avalonn Okpe, said he would like to shoot a free music video for him.

Watch his video below:

Here is a screenshot of the music director's promise:

Below are some of the reactions:

fineboy_shocker said:

"This boy no sabi speak English well but he flows mad, when god give you talent, nothing fit spoil am….I wish I get enough to sponsor him to school so very talented."

irawoskitchen said:

"I don follow you Femi..not just because you are talented but cos of your name."

charming_rayy said:

"This boy is giving Seyi vibes run for his money what you are too good thank God the world found you more grace."

black_caramel_001' said:

"Awww. Grace found him."

iam_austine_reno said:

"Grace na ur mate?"

Boy with amazing voice

