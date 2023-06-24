A professional ocean explorer, Joe Oceanside, went underwater and saw a bottle with many knives in it

Around those knives were pieces of paper with words wrapped around each blade with the aid of a tightrope

Many people who watched the moment he untied one of the knives said a person must have gained their spiritual freedom

A professional diver known as Joe Oceanside was captured in a video showing the moment he went underwater and discovered what shocked many.

The man saw a bottle that had many small knives inside. Around the knives were pieces of paper with words written over them.

People believed the bottle is a kind of black magic. Photo source: underwater.exploration, Facebook/Joe Oceanside

Man went under sea

After opening the bottle, he took one out and cut off the rope around it. He unrolled the paper to reveal letters. Many believed it was dark magic, and he let whoever was connected to the bottle lose.

Some people who saw how he was trying to empty the bottle in a video turned spiritual, thanking God for the "breakthrough" the diver aided.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

it's me said:

"Black magic."

Rebecca said:

"Bro is out here trying to get cursed."

user7837729606781 said:

"May God use someone to open mine whether on water,air,cemetery,soil etc."

Yusuf Oluwani said:

"Somebody just received healing and breakthrough."

Flavia Sandra said:

"Thanks for the good work someone has been released and has received breakthrough n deliverence Glory to God."

JOIEEMPIRE said:

"God wherever my names has been placed under d water, i set my self free ijn Amen."

Bibi said:

"When God is at play."

Chief_Kola said:

"Someone's destiny just got released."

Victoria Aba-Fajemis said:

"Oo God use someone to open Austin my brother's own like this one let him be free in Jesus name."

Joshua Emmanuel412 said:

"I use to think it's only in Africa that black magic is been done."

Amina said:

"Ur reward is heaven."

