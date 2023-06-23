A lady entertained old women and other guests as she danced in high heels during a wedding event

With funny expressions that had people talking, she danced up and down the aisle among the guests

The lady moved with so much confidence and never minded what people around her were saying

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A lady in high heels entertained many people at a wedding ceremony as she danced with dramatic facial expressions.

The lady danced without minding that the aisle was small. She almost stepped on a grandma's foot during her performance.

Old women talked as the lady danced in their presence. Photo source: @mctoocute1

Source: TikTok

Lady in heels stole show

Some old women passed inaudible comments about her moves. The bride oozed so much energy. While she danced, she had a microphone in her hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Towards the end of the TikTok clip, she stopped as the camera zoomed in on her funny face. The video was shared by @mctoocute1.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ariana said:

"This was way too personal."

LAPISLAZULI said:

"Too much of everything is bad."

kadel_JMK asked:

"Why are they all moody and watching her like that?"

PleasurePlus_Ghana said:

"The groom honestly asking himself why he invited her."

Yaba yaa matilda said:

"Guys come on, this is why she got hired."

Cilarh said:

"The woman in the Orange cloth said u will step on her leg."

Yhapounds said:

"Your husband can never be angry da eiii."

Simple Yet Stylish said:

"Nah I really needed them to hype her up man!"

Giftykukuabentil said:

"You are too good."

quinn5508 said:

"Its the seriousness in her face for me."

Abenanyawa4234 said:

"Grandma thinking she was going to fall."

Ariana said:

"This was way too personal."

She is a Spec said:

"This is the facial expression when you invite your village people to your wedding. With these energy they’re just watching like they force thm to cm."

Woman touches dancing bride's stomach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video captured the moment a bride and groom danced at their traditional wedding ceremony.

As the wife vibed, the husband followed closely from the back. An older woman closer to the bride touched her stomach as she moved to the front. The touch lingered for some seconds.

Bride and groom compete on dance floor

In other news, a beautiful lady on TikTok, @gabez.lee, shared a video showing the moment she slugged it out with her husband on the dance floor.

The lady and her husband faced each other and got to work. The husband watched his bride dance for some seconds before joining her.

Source: Legit.ng