A young lady who went viral after dancing at her workplace has dished out a message to her fans over the video

In the trending clip, the lady claimed that she didn't know when the video was made or how it went viral

The happy lady went ahead to appreciate Nigerians who had positive comments to share about her video

A security staff at Chicken Republic has expressed her gratitude to Nigerians for appreciating her dance video.

The girl identified as @slimzybabe11 made the appreciation post on TikTok thanking everyone who liked and shared her video.

Security girl addresses Nigerians over dance video

Recall, the girl had earlier gone viral after a video showed her dancing at her work post while on duty.

Following this, some Nigerians lauded her while others criticized her for trying to emulate Happie Boys, the former security guards who were sent to Cyprus after their video went viral.

In her appreciation message to Nigerians, she said:

“Omoh I didn’t even know someone dey video me when I saw this am kind speechless, omo thanks to everyone I really appreciate.”

Mixed reactions trail video of security girl

@morgaperry said:

“You won do like happy boys.”

@Classic_coder reacted:

“This one wan go Cyprus.”

@Bella_mena said:

“Opm papa don wise.”

@Sly commented:

“This one na HappiGirl.”

@westly saint reacted:

“Dis update done cast.”

@Trenches reacted:

“Nah new travelling update be this? Just asking.”

@Only1bina reacted:

“Wetin dey do this one .”

@Tom4KT said:

“This one wan go Cyprus, Hold ur job well oo.”

@user9754316149549 said:

“Happy boys don dance finish now na happy girl, make una try dey rest, rest in Jesus name.”

Happie Boys leak voice note of OPM pastor, he reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has announced his decision to restore the scholarship of Happie Boys.

Happie Boys had their scholarship suspended due to the high dollar rate, which made it difficult for the church's general overseer to pay their school fees. Following this, the boys cried out online over hardship and also accused the pastor of placing a curse on them. However, in an update, the pastor has said he has forgiven them and restored their scholarship to continue their studies at any university in Nigeria or the Benin Republic. The matron who cared for the boys was also instructed to arrange their return to Nigeria.

He wrote on his official Facebook page: “I am Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM). I feel humbled by the level of appreciation I received from well-meaning Nigerians for my good works in improving the lives of the less privileged in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng