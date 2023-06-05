A young lady has shared her pain on social media after her boyfriend broke up with her for using organic cream

In a video, the sad lady showed her bad her facial skin looked after using a cream which wasn't suitable for her

The condition of her face provoked her boyfriend who immediately ended the relationship leaving her in tears

A Nigerian lady has tearfully shared how an 'organic cream' destroyed her face and made her boyfriend break up with her.

The lady with the handle @chocobby01 on TikTok shared the WhatsApp conversation between herself and her boyfriend.

Lady in tears as boyfriend breaks up with her Photo credit: @chocobby01/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the chat, her boyfriend lamented that he had instructed her to stop using the organic product when she started it, but she refused.

The product gave her different colours and spots on her face and her boyfriend who didn’t want his friends to laugh at her broke up with her.

He lamented:

“I thought I told you to stop using it, so you no longer listen to me. Look at your face, my serious girlfriend.

"Then my friends will see you and start laughing at me right, you know what? With this your face we can’t continue this relationship.

"You no longer listen to me because of organic, don’t call me for anything, I’m done with this relationship."

Chocobby said that the breakup is killing her, especially as she still loves him.

“I’m dying, someone should help me, I still love him”, she said.

Social media reactions

@Shu-gar said:

“He has been looking for a way out since, move on. Take care of yourself.”

@weird Libra reacted:

“My face worse pass ur own. and I use different things it's not getting better but even upon all that he's still here and calls me beautiful.”

@Dorkie said:

“My forever + you and me, sorry dear.”

@i am_kofo reacted:

“Don’t think about it babe, just find solution to your face, you will get over it, mine also break up with me cos hot oil fell on my lap.”

@Cindy Bills commented:

“He doesn't love u just forget about him and treat ur face kk.”

@user4380961845045 commented:

“Ahhhh, but this is not an excuse to break up with your partner. he just wanted to leave.”

@MIRAH said:

“I remember telling my Ex I can’t do without him but look at me now doing much much better than before with my new sweet boy.”

@MINES BETTA reacted:

“He doesn’t love you from the start he is just looking for a way to leave. Pls take care of ur face and yourself everything will be fine.”

@TEEJAY EMESIRI said:

“I know how it feels but you have to take a step and move on dear he’s not the right one for you sincerely.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng