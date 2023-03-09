An incredible story of a man whose doctor said he would be dead within 48 hours has received wide attention

In the viral video, the patient lived over 168 hours in the presence of his family and loved ones

The family man was even able to walk and run without a stretcher which was previously impossible

A one-minute video was able to display the power of prayer and having relatives around at a time of need.

In the video that has been shared many times, a doctor had declared that the man would be dead between 24 to 48 hours but through family support and prayer he was able to live beyond the hours.

Man survived cancer through family support and prayers

Source: UGC

The family of the man gathered around him showing him love and attention while also praying for his healing.

Man survived cancer with family's support

Soon afterwards, the man began to feel better and joined in prayer. While his treatment continued to improve within a couple of days, he was able to walk without a stretcher. In a different scene, the man who was all smiles also ran to show that his health is improving.

The video confirmed that the man lived for over 168 hours and there was no indication that he had died right after.

As of the time of this report, the video has gathered 900,000 likes and over 31,000 comments on Tiktok.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@dbgrif_it reacted:

"Family is everything."

@selina_peter wrote:

"What God can not do does not exist."

@orphelia said:

"This. I will continue to keep your entire family in my prayers. Daily. Hoping he continues to get stronger daily."

@Ashley_octavia_crawford also wrote:

"My God!!! This gave me chills!!! God you are nothing short of amazing."

@Pamele_Rultedge also said:

"Ain't nothing hard for God."

@Mikol_love also reacted:

"God is Good. May he finish the good work he had started."

@Yolando_simon:

"Now this is the truth that family and support from the village people can change things All Mighty God Yes."

Watch the video below:

Lady survived cancer, gets applause

She survived cancer and was traveling to celebrate, but the pilot wouldn't let her go on her journey without giving her special greetings.

The pilot spoke loudly to all the passengers, letting them know that there is a woman among them who had survived cancer. The passengers shouted in recognition and subsequently gave her a round of applause.

Source: Legit.ng