A pilot did something so heartwarming when he gave a special shout out to a passenger who survived cancer

The passenger was travelling Hawaii to celebrate and she was given a round of applause by other passengers

The video capturing the nice moment has warmed many hearts on Instagram after it went viral on the platform

A cancer survivor got a special shout out from a pilot after boarding a plane to Hawaii.

She survived br'east cancer and was travelling to celebrate, but the pilot wouldn't let her pass without giving her special greetings.

She was recognised and given a round of applause mid-flight. Photo credit: Storyful

Source: Instagram

The pilot spoke loudly to all the passengers, letting them know that there is a woman among them who has survived cancer.

The passengers shouted in recognition and subsequently gave her a round of applause.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She was left gushing and smiling in ample happiness when she heard her name from the pilot.

The video that captured the heartwarming moment has made many people emotional as they say the pilot did a very nice thing.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@matthieubrutus said:

"That’s freaking amazing."

@smnmakeup reacted:

"Congratulations. I love this."

@hgthomas2000 said:

"Love seeing posts like this lift my spirits."

@thecinematographer said:

“Everybody’s a big family out there” - the eye opener that we all needed to hear & be reminded of."

@ladygracebyers commented:

"Not me crying instantly."

Man uses his hair to make wig for his mum who survived cancer

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a man grew his hair and used it to make wig for his mother who survived cancer.

The young man saw that his mother lost all her hair in the process of cancer treatment and he was touched.

He decided to grow his hair for two years without cutting it and thereafter gave it to a stylist to turn it into a wig.

His mother was so happy for the gift as she wore it proudly and posed for a photo with her son.

The touching story went viral and encouraged many people to take good care of their parents.

In reaction, the mum named Melanie Shaha said she was previously uncomfortable appearing in public without hair.

She said she was happy to get one from her son. It cost the young man the sum of N835,000 to get the hair fixed together.

Source: Legit.ng