A young Nigerian couple has melted hearts online with a transformation video of themselves after a few years

The couple have known each other for a very long time, and they stayed loyal despite not having money at the time

Their transformation stunned netizens online, who preached about the importance of being faithful to one's partner

A Nigerian couple has gone viral on social media as a captivating video showed their transformation in six years.

The wife, identified as @mercyhenry467 on TikTok, shared a transformation video alongside recent pictures showing how they looked years ago.

Couple shows off transformation after six years Photo credit: @mercyhenry463/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She showed off their transformation to mark her man's birthday and the amazing growth of their relationship.

“Guys help me wish my man a prosperous birthday celebration. We started from the grassroots not today. Baby happy birthday to you my all and all you're indeed a man", she wrote.

Reactions as couple flaunts transformation in 6 years

The post has gone viral on social media with many users praising the couple for the love they share.

@Amaka Peggy commented:

“Happy birthday to him.”

@Jovix said:

“More years to him.Bur De innocence is gone.”

@Amandafelix040 reacted:

“Indeed love is patient.”

@prisca said:

“Happy birthday dear. I tap from ur blessings.”

@Omalicha reacted:

“I bless your union.”

@nmeso Lawrence said:

“Happy birthday Odogwu.”

@user4188691556274 reacted:

“Swear say you no cheat him.”

@rufusjanebrown said:

“Nah God the run ahm. Happy birthday to him.”

See the post below:

Man shares transformation photo of wife

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who got married in 2014 to a beautiful woman has gone online to share their transformation photo in a TikTok video.

In the space of eight years, they grew well together. The man revealed that when the woman married him in 2014, it was because she believed in him. That was not all, the man added that the woman also wanted to build with him.

Captioning the video, the lucky husband said: "Love is a beautiful thing with the right person." At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

