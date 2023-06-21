A 3rd class graduate of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State has inspired Nigerians with his success story

In 2021, the young man made public his degree and got a breakthrough from that singular daring act

From getting a N350k product design gig, the physics graduate got hit by another good development

Twenty-two months after coming clean with his degree on Twitter, a graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara has continued to count his blessings.

The product designer, in the tweet dated Thursday, August 5, 2021, @TheOnlyPappi wrote that he graduated with a 3rd class in Physics.

He succeded despite finishing with a 3rd class degree. Photo Credit: @TheOnlyPappi

In a recent tweet on Monday, June 19, @TheOnlyPappi recalled that he got his first N350k product design gig weeks after that post.

The gig was followed up by an employment offer months later. He noted that physics was just a tough nut to crack for him back in school.

Netizens celebrated the entrepreneur over his achievements and drew inspiration from them.

See his post below:

Netizens were inspired by the 3rd class graduate's story

@BrotherAyooluwa said:

"His post isn't to discourage you from reading or getting a higher class but una don dey write "step 1: get third class, don't read."

@Egin_banky said:

"I swear na like this motivation person need.

"The courage for you to even post it and believe in yourself is enough for me to finish this degree wey wan Kee me."

@Sir_Adeeyy said:

"Once again, No be by just paper & certificates oh- You get Skills?

"If you don't, go and Empower yourself with skills- no matter how small..."

@ucheyy_ said:

"Getting a 3rd class in physics is not the same with getting a 3rd class in other courses o!!!"

@BourlaH_Voap said:

"I thought na only me graduate with 3rd class shaa bcuz everybody here na genius."

@Iam_UncleMo said:

"Me: upper second class, mass communication 2019.

"Unemployed! Okay."

@YeniManuel said:

"Atink say na only me graduate with third class for Twitter since everybody na genius .

"Ano know say I get brother."

Source: Legit.ng