A Nigerian man, Fadare Samuel, has shared his excitement on Twitter after securing a mouthwatering job in the United Kingdom

Samuel in his tweet disclosed that he was employed as a Data Analyst in a big financial tech and payroll organisation

Social media users have congratulated him on his huge achievement while wishing to get such an opportunity too

A Nigerian man known as Fadare Samuel has secured a job in one of the biggest payroll organization in the United Kingdom.

The excited man shared the good news via his Twitter account, while noting that it still feels like a dream.

Fadare stated that after getting the job, he had to snap his fingers just to be sure that he isn't dreaming.

Nigerian man gets big job in UK Photo Credit: @fadaresamuel

Source: Twitter

A photo which he shared showed him standing in front of his office building, dressed in a smart corporate outfit.

Sharing the photo, he said:

"Today, I secured and resumed a job position of a Business Data Analyst in one of UK biggest Financial Tech & Payroll Organisation. This still feels like a DREAM, I literally have to snap my fingers to be sure I’m living a REALITY."

Social media users congratulate Fadare

Wusty_ said:

"Congrats bro, you did the foundation so you deserve the result."

Ezekiel Chidera wrote:

"Congratulations bro, what skill would be required to stand such opportunity?"

Ini Umoren stated:

"Congratulations Femi.

"This will be me someday. I am coming for International Business & Data Analysis in the UK this september. Congrats once again."

Efe Idowu commented:

"Congratulations! I receive this for myself in Jesus name oh. Amen."

Adesanya4 added:

"@fadaresamuel congratulations, hope to be in your shoes some day."

