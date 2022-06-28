I Never Expected it: Nigerian Man Secures Huge Job Offer in United Kingdom, Poses in Front of Office Building
- A Nigerian man, Fadare Samuel, has shared his excitement on Twitter after securing a mouthwatering job in the United Kingdom
- Samuel in his tweet disclosed that he was employed as a Data Analyst in a big financial tech and payroll organisation
- Social media users have congratulated him on his huge achievement while wishing to get such an opportunity too
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A Nigerian man known as Fadare Samuel has secured a job in one of the biggest payroll organization in the United Kingdom.
The excited man shared the good news via his Twitter account, while noting that it still feels like a dream.
Fadare stated that after getting the job, he had to snap his fingers just to be sure that he isn't dreaming.
A photo which he shared showed him standing in front of his office building, dressed in a smart corporate outfit.
'Hopefully the first of many': Nigerian student says as he buys his first car 9 months after moving to the UK
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Sharing the photo, he said:
"Today, I secured and resumed a job position of a Business Data Analyst in one of UK biggest Financial Tech & Payroll Organisation. This still feels like a DREAM, I literally have to snap my fingers to be sure I’m living a REALITY."
Social media users congratulate Fadare
Wusty_ said:
"Congrats bro, you did the foundation so you deserve the result."
Ezekiel Chidera wrote:
"Congratulations bro, what skill would be required to stand such opportunity?"
Ini Umoren stated:
"Congratulations Femi.
"This will be me someday. I am coming for International Business & Data Analysis in the UK this september. Congrats once again."
Efe Idowu commented:
"Congratulations! I receive this for myself in Jesus name oh. Amen."
Adesanya4 added:
"@fadaresamuel congratulations, hope to be in your shoes some day."
'Finally got my own space': Young Nigerian man shows off his new apartment months after leaving the country
Nigerian man who graduated with 3rd class gets huge employment, becomes country manager in big company
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Olajide Abiola, has narrated an inspiring story of how his protege became a country manager in a big company.
The young man was initially scared about his future because he graduated from school with a 3rd class but Olajide encouraged him.
Shortly after his graduation, he got employed by one of the biggest chemical companies and also became the country manager.
Source: Legit.ng