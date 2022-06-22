A Nigerian man, Olajide Abiola, has narrated an inspiring story of how his protege became a country manager in a big company

The young man was initially scared about his future because he graduated from school with a 3rd class but Olajide encouraged him

Shortly after his graduation, he got employed into one of the biggest chemical companies and also became the country manager

A story shared by a data scientist and military veteran, Olajide Abiola, has aroused the hopes of many Nigerians on Facebook.

Olajide narrated how his protege rose to the position of being a company manager in a big company, despite graduating from school with a 3rd class.

The young man had performed his NYSC in Olajide's company and was earning little then because it was still a rising company.

Man who graduated with 3rd class gets huge employment Photo Credit: Olajide Abiola

Source: Facebook

Olajide taught him and equipped him with managerial skills while he was with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, the boy was deeply sad. He opened up to Olajide that he graduated with a 3rd class and has fears about his future.

Olajide advised him to go back to the company where he did his industrial training (IT) and apply. The young lad took his advice and got the position. Today, he's the country manager in the company.

Olajide wrote on Facebook:

"One of my school sons/proteges graduated with a 3rd class. He performed his NYSC with my young company in 2010.

A day after his NYSC POP, I was sitting on a pavement outside my office. He came to sit beside me and said "egbo, I graduated with a 3rd Class".

He was expecting me to be shocked or disappointed. I simply looked at him and said "what about it if you graduated with a 3rd class?".

Nigerians applaud Olajide

Solomon Tunji wrote:

"This is inspiring. Thank you for propagating and distributing hope."

Adeniji Barakat commented:

"You are an excellent mentor. May God continue to bless you Sir."

Fasina commented:

"One of the reasons I follow you on here, sir, is that you inspire principle, hardwork and diligence. Reading your updates have helped shaped my views and perspective on life. Thank you for teaching me so much freely, sir."

Amara Lynda reacted:

"God bless you, Grades don't move me any longer, but competence and capability do, and these are the most important things a company will consider before considering or employing you."

Samuel Kelechi added:

"Inspirational I must confess,this one is unusual."

Nigerian man who spent 12 years in university only to finish with 3rd class gets big job in top UK firm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has inspired social media users with his career success after years of downturn in his academics.

The man recounted that he spent 12 whole years in a Nigerian institution but ended up with a 3rd class degree.

Things however took a different turn as he is currently in the United Kingdom after landing a job with a top firm there.

Source: Legit.ng