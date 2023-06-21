A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after two graduate jobseekers failed a simple primary school question they were given

Sharing the answers the two jobseekers gave, he decried that some Nigerian graduates are unemployable

Many people expressed shock at the answers the graduates provided and made a caricature of them

A Nigerian boss has said, on Twitter, that some graduates are unemployable.

The boss, @Fel_Steve, who is a jobber, stated this while showcasing the wrong answers two graduate jobseekers provided to a primary school question they were tested on.

Commenting on the first answer sheet, he said the person claimed that he studied mathematics in school.

He expressed tiredness, adding that he can't imagine employing someone he would have to start teaching all over again.

He wrote that the jobseekers were required to write "13,324,500" and "1,234,567" but their answers were totally wrong.

People knock the graduates

@_Marj_1_ said:

"Was recruiting months back...

"Told the applicant to log in to the office laptop..

''Password was Password...

"Man tried and said password was incorrect..

"So to hasten up, i unlocked.. gave him an essay, before i started asked him to type the password.

"Man gave me "Passward."

@dame__betty said:

"It's true.

"I see so many like that when I was in bank and I'll be surprised."

@DemoOfUK said:

"I dey see Union bank, make I just go jam am for counter one day. Make I wan withdraw 1M make dem go give me 1000000,000,000."

@dennissignature said:

"I don't understand. Are they trying to break it down into unit, tens, hundred, thousand, ten thousand and cooooo. Because what is this."

@rotilaw said:

"Guess uou called out the number verbally and asked them to write it down?"

@_Imharoon said:

"You guys just like to undermine people. What if the person decided to dream big? Speak into existence? Manifest???"

@_ShonKun said:

"The 1st frame, at least I understand the thought process. But that 2nd one."

Northern graduate causes stir with his poor English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Northern graduate had gone viral on Facebook due to his poor English.

The graduate, who claims to reside in Katsina state, made a heartfelt post on Facebook with signing out photos in which he celebrated bagging his Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) degree.

The post was filled with grammatical errors and blunders too bad that many thought should not come from one who, by virtue of his degree, may become a teacher in the nearest future.

Source: Legit.ng