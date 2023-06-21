“Not Possible”: Man Upgrades 1999 Mercedes Benz to 2016 S Class Model, Changes Bumper, Headlights, Mirrors
- A man who upgraded a very old-looking Mercedes Benz to the latest model has stirred massive reactions on TikTok
- The body of the car was transformed with a new bumper, headlights, and mirrors, making it look different
- People were divided between those who expressed amazement and TikTokers who doubted it was the same car
A young Nigerian man who upgrades vehicles has shown a 1999 Mercedes Benz S-Class that was worked on. Many people were surprised.
At the start of his video, the man (@filuasucess) showed the real look of the Benz before it was transformed. To achieve its upgrade, the whole body was painted black.
Amazing transformation of Mercedes Benz car
The bumper was changed from its original form. With new side mirrors and headlights, people were impressed by the transformation.
There were TikTokers in the man's comment section who said that such an upgrade could easily trick any buyer. A Google Image search of the upgrade showed it looks very much like C300.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Don Geloo Kennel said:
"This na too much."
victor Anokwue said:
"You dey whine."
Zero kizzy said:
"Omo upgrade go know Watin e find come Nigerians hand."
unknown said:
"The engine will fall out on highway one day."
David hemsworth said:
"Make una rest abeg."
Ajiboss said:
"But the body will not aligne."
rich boy said:
"I don’t believe this one."
Pablo said:
"If you see upgrade you suppose know from the light na."
DAVEED said:
"Omo person gat de careful before him buy car cause wetin unah de upgrade this period de scary."
Ferdi001 said:
"Wetin be this abi my eyes dey pain me?"
"Make it wider": Creative Nigerian man builds tall firewood stove, uses it to boil water under 5 minutes
Klassiqcelebrity said:
"How did you do that bro."
Edo Garçon said:
"Them go change everything for the car ba?"
Makaveli said:
"Not possible cus the benz C classic is the highest version of that project no way u can upgrade that to that."
benajmin754 sid:
"Omo Una no even carry am go 2010 c300 Una skip a whole 20 years go 2020 make una fear God oo ahh ahh."
Man showed off neat 1999 Mercedes Benz
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @realibraheem6, showed off his 1999 Mercedes-Benz W202 in a video and was so proud of the ride. The car looks spotless.
A TikTok clip of the ride, which has gone viral, showed that some exterior care had been carried out on the car. Its rims looked classy.
G-Wagon upgraded to Brabus
In other news, a young Nigerian man has shared videos of two G-Wagons that were upgraded to relatively new models. Many people were amazed.
The first thing he and his team did was change the exterior of a 2005 G-Wagon to a new one in a clip. In another video, he showed off a 2015 G-Wagon that was changed to a 2022 Brabus.
Source: Legit.ng