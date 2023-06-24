A woman rejoiced on TikTok after her nephew, who finished secondary school, came back home with a sign-out shirt

The aunty danced towards him with joy, surprising the boy as he kept smiling at the woman's excitement

Nigerians joined the woman in celebrating the boy's success, as some wished they had the same attention years ago

A Nigerian aunty has celebrated her nephew, who graduated from secondary school. She danced towards the boy.

The woman (@assumptaifeomaudeh) attempted to sign on the boy's white shirt as she turned him around in a funny video.

People said that the kid deserved the celebration. Photo source: @assumptaifeomaudeh

Boy wrote 2023 WAEC

In another clip, the woman presented a bottle of wine to the boy, saying she was proud to be his aunty. She even called him the latest graduate in town.

Many people congratulated the woman. Some people even mistook her for his mother in one of her videos' comment sections.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Paul Ukay said:

"Na only u nd GOD knw wetin u write 4 dat cloth."

Lolo Nanu said:

"Big Congratulations. The Sky Is Your Starting Point Starboy."

Elvischukwu1313 said:

"Congratulations Bro May d hardship of Nigeria Never come Close to you IJN."

Adejoh Martina said:

"Congratulations dear."

@Nifemi said:

"Congrats ma. He shall continue to make u proud in JESUS name."

Depressed_Mf said:

"On top small waec wey una do una dey sign out when no be final year you dey."

Emma_Oniru said:

"How I wish someone celebrate me too when I finished secondary school nd higher institution."

QUEEN abimbola said:

"But your maker is not writhing anything now, anyway congratulations."

Cecilia said:

"Ko easy all Glory to God Almighty."

Morenike said:

"It been years naw omo them no do all this once."

Chigozie Osuagwu said:

"Congratulations to him. I could remember vividly when I passed out also."

