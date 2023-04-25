A Nigerian man has shared two videos showing two G-Wagons that were upgraded to newer models

The clip showing a 2015 G-Wagon whose exterior and interior were changed to 2022 Brabus got many people talking

People who saw that he only upgraded the exterior of a 2005 G-Wagon to look new wondered if it was worth it

A young Nigerian man has shared videos of two G-Wagons that was upgraded to relatively new models. Many people were amazed.

The first thing he and his team did was change the exterior of a 2005 G-Wagon to a new one in a clip. In another video, he showed off a 2015 G-Wagon that was changed to a 2022 Brabus.

Two G-Wagons upgraded to new models

Unlike the 2005 transformation, the 2015 G-Wagon had both exterior and interior transformation. Many people were wowed by the upgrades.

Some people picked holes in the upgrades as they wanted to know if the cost of an upgrade was not so much.

Dragush said:

"Outside Brabus Inside Schoolbus."

dengabuga said:

"How much is the frontans complete set?"

Byrie said:

"Slapped a brabus logo on it."

GM said:

"Put a 2022 kit on a 1986."

Angelo Westfa said:

"That's so cool."

meorus said:

"Nowadays you can buy the new dashboard for a 2022 Brabus."

Y said:

"Bros gonna be driving with his windows up no matter what."

user1375778845760 said:

"Tbh I’d buy a old one and buy new parts and I’d probably save ab 150k."

Mike On Sneakers said:

"Bro this is just incomplete without the interior."

dammecoolb said:

"Nigerians and upgrading sha."

Lebohang.tiktok said:

"Good work bru."

Infinite Gaming said:

"Just buy a new model."

Jems said:

"Man even put the Brabus badge on it that’s crazy."

