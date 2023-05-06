A young Nigerian man has got many people wondering how he got his car when he showed off a 1993 Mercedes-Benz W202

The rolling rims attached to the vehicle showed that some upgrades must have been done on the old Benz

Many could not stop talking about how clean and appealing the old Benz looked as he stepped down from it

A Nigerian man, @realibraheem6, has shown off his 1993 Mercedes-Benz W202 in a video, and he was so proud of the ride. The car looks spotless.

A clip of the ride, which has gone viral, showed that some exterior care had been carried out on the car. Its rims are classy.

People said that they loved how very clean the car is. Photo source: @realibraheem6

Old but very clean Benz

The shiny body of the Benz had many praising him. Seconds into the clip, the young man came down from the ride and closed it with ease.

Many people who reacted to his video said they loved that he is using what he could afford and contented with it.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

pleazer1 said:

"Baba enjoy d Benz no be lie na wetin u fit buy make nobody stress u."

Danapo Autos said:

"So nice, old is gold! I had one and I enjoyed every bit of it."

TheBaseet said:

"Please can you video the interior?"

Auto Boy wondered:

"Is dat rolls royce wheel on a benz."

Hollumz_ said:

"Dem still dey issue tinted permit?"

darkme44 said:

"If u dey kano bring am come make I detail am for you with discount."

EMEDIONG NYOYOKO said:

"Omo this car clean ....I can feel it."

Ed-Savage said:

"This is no stress. Dash me."

iammewalker said:

"I love how the car is sitting well on the wheels."

Deeno M said:

"Wow...do you know many times I watched this rim

Mercedes Benz E300 got upgrades

Source: Legit.ng