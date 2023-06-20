A smart father devised a means to cut his son's hair without giving him the chance to move his head

In a hilarious video, he gently placed him inside a box and brought out his head through a round hole in the box

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many applauding the dad's smartness

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian father has been hailed on social media after cutting his son's hair in a unique pattern.

The smart man with the handle @kelechianthony475 on TikTok showed a genius hack for stress-free child haircuts.

Mum puts little son inside a box before cutting his hair Photo credit: @kelechianthony475/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the short clip which stunned many users, the son sat calmly as his father barbed his hair with a clipper with ease.

The hack involved using a box to hold the baby's head steady while the hair was being cut.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The box was cut in the middle in a round shape so the baby's neck can fit comfortably, allowing his father to cut his hair without any stress.

The baby stayed quiet while receiving the haircut, making the process much easier for his dad.

Netizens praise smart father

The video has received a lot of attention from netizens who took to the comments section to express their amazement.

Many of the comments were positive with users praising the father for his creativity. Others expressed their interest in trying out the hack for themselves.

@TETE said:

“I don save am for fun reference.”

@Omerebere reacted:

“See update ooo.”

@sweedypresh30 commented:

“See the way he da shine eyes.”

@NASA'S SIGNATURE said:

“I shouted JESUS, this gen z no like stresss.”

@palacsh nonih reacted:

“The boy eyes seff still dey promise in mama further problem after the hair cut.”

@userpeecharles commented:

“For the boy to even stay there so quietly without crying and struggling to come out shows he is a calm boy. My son will pull himself out.”

@Wesley Kevin said:

“You feel say you dey wise, a child that refuses to let the mother sleep himself will not sleep.”

@dikachiprosper reacted:

“I will save this video, una go watch the return of avengers of this innocent kid, Aswear this little kids no get joy right now.”

Watch the video below:

Dad fights son for having a dread haircut

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that for barbing dread, a Nigerian dad thought it necessary to teach his grown-up son a lesson not to be forgotten in a hurry. The Nigerian dad first confronted the young man, using cuss words on him for keeping a haircut he deems irresponsible for a promising young man.

He then took scissors and made a move to shave the haircut, but faced resistance from his son who kept dodging his father's attempts respectfully. In a short video reposted by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef on Facebook, the father could be seen in a physical struggle with the young man.

At some points in the video, the dad smacked his son on the arm repeatedly as his attempt to shave the hair still wasn't successful. The boy's mum could be heard in the background trying to wade into the situation.

Source: Legit.ng