A Nigerian lady with an attractive body shape has caused a frenzy on social media after flaunting her beauty

In a trending video shared on TikTok, the beautiful lady was spotted in a black crop top and red pants

Social media users who came across the clip on TikTok showered accolades on her with many gushing over her body stature

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on popular app, TikTok, after flaunting her attractive and curvy body stature.

A video shared via her TikTok account showed the pretty lady dressed in a black crop top and red pants.

Lady shows off her perfect body shape Photo credit: @mirabella647

Source: TikTok

Netizens who came across the video shared via @mirabella647 couldn't stop commenting on her fine physique.

While many showered praises on her, others begged for suggestions on how to achieve such a flawless body stature.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

@annie_sylva1 said:

"Her nyash is beautiful and natural, If na all these celebrities there nyash go just stand and looks strong. Natural asss is the best big or no big."

@ma_riannank wrote:

"I no go blame my man sha I like nyash wait am I really straight?"

@song_don reacted:

"Leggings of confusion. Even the confuse me wey be woman sef. Looks beautiful on every lady."

@impeccablejeemin wrote:

"The most sad part is that a man would still get this woman and cheat on her. Life is not all about having a big bakasi. Sometimes be an intellectual too."

@bemmbby_ said:

"I wanna know where you got those leggings. You look amazinggggg!"

@dolledxtra_ added:

"If my man cheat on me with person like this,Inno go even vex. Na me go apologize sef."

Watch the video below:

Slim curvy lady with electrifying beauty lands in airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young fair lady has captured the attention of many on social media after her video was shared on Instagram.

The pretty lady had just landed at Air Peace airport and decided to make a video of herself. In the cute clip, she walked majestically around the airport, showcasing her lovely body shape and facial beauty.

After she shared the clip via her Instagram account @angelrusellhill, netizens stormed her comments section to praise her.

Source: Legit.ng